Oscar winner Anne Hathaway was only 9th choice!

February 20, 2021 – 3:50 pm clock

Motivational words from Oscar winner Anne Hathaway

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (38) can look back on a glorious film career. In her early years she was in front of the camera for successful productions such as “Suddenly Princess” or “Brokeback Mountain”. In 2006 the drama comedy “The Devil Wears Prada” was supposed to join in. The fact that Hathaway was hired to play the clumsy assistant Andy Sachs at all borders on a miracle.

“Never give up”

On February 19th, Hathaway had a chat: She was a virtual guest on the TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and encouraged the participants. When she was asked by one of the drag queens whether she had ever had to fight “tooth and nail” for a role, Hathaway replied, visibly amused: “How much time do you have?”







A short anecdote followed: “I was the ninth choice for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. But I made it,” the mother of two told the candidates and at the same time had good advice ready for them: “Hold on, give never open. ” The British “Daily Mail” published the excerpt.

Successful adaptation of the novel

“The Devil Wears Prada” is based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger (43) from 2003. In the film, Hathaway can be seen as the initially unpresentable assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep, 71), editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine. Juliette Lewis (47) and Claire Danes (41) are also said to have auditioned for the role at the time. Rachel McAdams (42), the casting supervisor’s first choice, turned down the role offer.