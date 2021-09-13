Now even weights are fed

The great muscle war between DC and Marvel is in full swing thanks to Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth. For Black Adam and Thor 4, both stars want to present themselves in their best physical form, with The Rock in particular slowly falling into real muscle madness.

At Moviepilot, we don’t leave out a single detail of this muscle warfare story for you, and this time it’s time for one short break with a sweet surprise. For his birthday in early May, Dwayne Johnson received a present that creatively combines fitness and chocolate.

Dwayne Johnson can now feed dumbbells and weights

The star actor has presented a special birthday present on Instagram. What like at first glance ordinary weight plates looks, turns out to be a sweet surprise:

The Black Adam star describes the cool snack creation by the Foodporn team as a chocolate masterpiece, which made Dwayne Johnson happy for his birthday. The dumbbell bar has become particularly impressive. It really looks like real stainless steel and is still made completely edible from chocolate.

After his first post, Johnson filed another one Video after, in which you can watch the creation of this creative combination of muscle training and sweet temptation:

Just last week we reported that Mark Wahlberg also indirectly got involved in the muscle war between DC and Marvel. The star feeds for his special training four eggs at 3 a.m.before moving on to actual breakfast with more eggs, bacon, rice, olive oil, and a protein shake.

Against this dizzying eating plan, we would much rather use Dwayne Johnson’s Chocolate Weights. We won’t be able to assess the physical shape of the star until next year at the earliest. The DC blockbuster Black Adam is supposed to be on July 28, 2022 come to German cinemas.

Before Black Adam, let’s discuss the 2021 DC event on the podcast

The Justice League shines in a new guise. For years fans tried to get the original cut of the DC blockbuster by Zack Snyder. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now streaming in Germany on Sky.

In this episode of Stream Flurry, Jenny, Matthias and I answer the question of whether the four-hour film is worthwhile. How many changes are there, what about the strange image format and does the controversial epilogue enrich the superhero film? You can find out all this and more in the podcast.

