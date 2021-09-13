No flirt? That goes between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd

Monday, September 13, 2021
This is really behind the meeting between Angelina Jolie (46) and The Weeknd (31)! A few days ago, the Hollywood beauty and the singer were seen together at the celebrity restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The two stars left the location with a good distance from each other, but then disappeared in the same car that was waiting for them. US media have already rumored that a new Hollywood romance could be emerging – but now the disillusionment follows.

The meeting wasn’t a date at all. “Angelina and The Weeknd had a business meeting “, a source revealed US Weekly. “The reason for the meeting were their two HBO shows.” They got on really well, but there is nothing romantic between the two, “the insider continued.

The celebrity expert left open what exactly the meeting was about. Angelina can currently be seen in the movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead” on the streaming platform. The Weeknd is currently working on an HBO series with the working title “The Idol”.

