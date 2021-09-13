Monday, September 13, 2021
Never heard of Bitcoin Lightning? We'll explain it to you!

By Hasan Sheikh
The Bitcoin Lightning network is one of the most exciting developments in the crypto universe in recent years. In today’s podcast episode, René Pickhardt and Stefan Richter, two absolute experts on this topic, are guests. A few weeks ago, the two published an interesting research paper on the Bitcoin Lightning network. It made waves in the community.

In the first part, Alexander, René and Stefan discuss what the network is and why we need it. It is about the scalability of the Bitcoin blockchain, the blocksize wars and the question of whether Bitcoin is money.

In the second part of the episode, Alexander, René and Stefan dive deeper. They discuss how to improve the Lightning Network so that larger payments can be processed. René and Stefan have made an interesting suggestion in a research paper that makes routing more efficient. If you are interested in how we can send larger payments through the network in the future, feel free to listen to the current episode of Bitcoin, Fiat & Rock’n’Roll.

Have fun!




The studied sociologist and media scientist has been observing, analyzing and writing as a journalist about the startup and fintech scene for many years.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
