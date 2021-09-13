Natalie Portman with a neckline to the navel

At the premiere of “Lucy in the Sky” Natalie Portman was not only in the spotlight because she is the leading actress in the film. Her outfit also got a lot of attention.

“Lucy in the Sky” is the name of the new film with Hollywood star Natalie Portman. The 38-year-old plays the lead role in the science fiction drama. She mimes the astronaut Lucy Cola. The actress was also the focus of attention on the red carpet for the film’s premiere. With the look that the Israeli-US-American Oscar winner presented at the event in Los Angeles, she was hard to miss.









Natalie Portman comes in an eye-catching dress

The “Black Swan” actress wore a long-sleeved, black short dress with a neckline to the navel. Shoulder pads adorned the top, while the bottom was extremely short and showed off her legs. Open high heels, also in black, provided additional glamor. She wore her shoulder-length long bob from the middle parted in light waves. Black mascara and bright red lipstick completed the look.

Natalie Portman’s co-actor Jon Hamm was a minor matter at this appearance by his colleague. You can see the look in our photo show of both exactly.

The science fiction drama “Lucy in the Sky” just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is about an astronaut who can no longer cope with her earthly life after a space mission. It is not yet known when the film will be released in German cinemas. Incidentally, the film was produced by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, among others.