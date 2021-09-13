MTV Video Music Awards 2021: All winners at a glance! Those were the cleaners of the VMAs

With Madonna as the surprise opening guest, the stars celebrated the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 and the 40th birthday of the US music channel in New York. The big prizes at the gala are then won by musicians who were not even born when MTV was founded.

Justin Bieber was last with the MTV Video Music Awards occurred. In 2015 the pop star fired with the song “What Do You Mean?” at the gala. Now the Canadian was back when the coveted prizes were awarded in New York on September 12th.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021: The VMA nominees at a glance

The 27-year-old Bieber (“Stay”, “Peaches”) also led the field of candidates this year with seven nominations. Singer Megan Thee Stallion followed closely behind with six chances to win. For every five there were several artists, including Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled featuring Drake, Doja Cat featuring SZA, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd competed for the top prize “Video of the Year”.

For the VMA prizes, fans can vote online for their favorites. The trophy is a “Moonman” – a little astronaut on the moon who holds an MTV flag in his hand. You will find an overview of all categories here at this point.

MTV VMAs 2021 will be moderated by Doja Cat

US singer Doja Cat (25, “Planet Her”) was the first to host the MTV Video Music Awards on stage. At the awards ceremony, which has been held since 1984, musicians and actors such as Kevin Hart, Keke Palmer, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus have led through the show in the past. Doja Cat was also part of the celebrity line-up alongside artists such as Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello at the trophy show on September 12th at New York’s Barclays Center.

VMA winner 2021: Foo Fighters receive first “Global Icon Award”

The Foo Fighters around front man Dave Grohl (52) were honored for their long career and received the first “Global Icon Award” at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The price will be added to the program “after it was awarded to the MTV Europe Music Awards has been the standard for a long time, “said the US music broadcaster MTV.

The Global Icon Award is intended to celebrate artists and bands “whose unparalleled careers and enduring influence form a unique global success in music and beyond.” In addition, the rock band had the chance to win three more prizes at the VMAs in the categories of choreography, camera and best rock video (“Shame Shame”).

MTV VMA’s 2021 winners at a glance

The “Queen of Pop” herself provided the surprise of the gala evening – and that right from the start: “Welcome to the VMAs 2021”, shouted the previously unannounced Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening (local time) in New York into the audience. Then the 63-year-old, clad in the tightest paint and leather, apparently turned to her critics and those of the music station: “You said we would not hold out – but we are still here! Congratulations on your 40th birthday, MTV!”









Justin Bieber wins in the VMA categories “Artist of the Year” and “Best Pop”

Then the “Queen of Pop” left the spotlight of the three-hour birthday and awards spectacle largely to the generation of her children. Justin Bieber, who had led the field of nominees with seven prize chances, finally won in the categories “Artist of the Year” and “Best Pop”.

VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo honored as “Best New Artist”

To the “best new artist” became the 18-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo honored, their hit “drivers license” was for “best song” chosen. “That was the most magical year of my life,” said Rodrigo and thanked her fans. “I’m so grateful that I can write music and do things that I love and call that my job.” The most coveted award of the gala, in the category “Video of the year”, went on Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. “I love you so much,” the 22-year-old rapper shouted to his fans. “I’m not taking this for granted.”

2021 VMA winners: Billie Eilish, Travis Scott and Machine Gun Kelly

Even Billie Eilish, Travis Scott and Machine Gun Kelly were able to collect prizes – in the form of “Moonman” trophies, little astronauts on the moon holding MTV flags in their hands. Before that, fans could vote online for their favorites. The 38th edition of the VMAs, which are considered a fun event at the end of summer, was moderated by singer Doja Cat. Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Simone Biles and Kourtney Kardashian also appeared. Many spectators and also some artists wore masks.

To congratulate both the winners and MTV on their 40th birthday, the old MTV guard was allowed to stop by again. “MTV has always provided the music and videos that defined our generation, where we sang and danced together and had moments none of us will ever forget,” said musician Jennifer Lopez.

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” singer Cyndi Lauper recalled that she won an award at the very first VMAs in 1984. “Things are a little different now. Girls still want to have fun, but they also want money, equal pay, control over their bodies, and fundamental rights.” Members of the Backstreet Boys, Nsync and 98 Degrees commemorated the weddings of their boy bands, Alicia Keys and Busta Rhymes celebrated their hometown New York – and the Foo fighters got the award as “Global Icons”. “We’ve been a band for 26 years so that feels pretty good,” said frontman Dave Grohl. “Thank you for this award – see you again in 26 years!”

MTV Video Music Awards on TV and free in live stream

The preliminary reports for the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 began at 00.30 a.m. on the night from Sunday (September 12th, 2021) to Monday (September 13th, 2021). The pre-show was broadcast on MTV and also on the MTV Twitter account transfer. The actual award ceremony of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 began at 2 a.m. You could watch the show live on MTV or MTV.com as well. The live stream for MTV Germany was onhere.

follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editors.

rut / news.de / dpa