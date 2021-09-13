Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher: is marriage about to end? These pictures say it all!

Do we have to worry about the marriage of actors Mila Kunis, 35, and Ashton Kutcher, 40? After six happy years and two children together, the two Hollywood stars are said to be in a crisis. Mila looks emaciated, the discussion about further offspring is said to be a constant smoldering problem – while Ashton once said in an interview that he would like a whole soccer team, Mila is apparently enough for the two kids Wyatt Isabelle (3) and Dimitri Portwood (1) .

A few weeks ago, according to media reports, a dispute with the couple even escalated to such an extent that the 35-year-old simply kicked her husband out of the door. Oh dear, it really doesn’t sound like the sky is full of violins in the Kunis / Kutcher house. And their rare public appearances also raise questions among the couple’s fans. The two looked anything but happy in the end. Is marriage really about to end? Now new recordings have surfaced – and they say more than 1000 words! We show you in the video above!









In the following video, too, the images provide a clear answer as to whether the marriage of the two “The Wild Seventies” stars failed: