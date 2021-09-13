Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: This is their love story

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married over the weekend. Although the two have known each other for a long time, the happy ending was a long time coming.

In love, engaged, married – that is the classic order. MilaKunis (31, “Black Swan”) and Ashton Kutcher (37, “Two and a Half Men”) say, however: in love, baby, married. It was clear from the beginning that their love story is something special: For eight years, the two played lovers in the TV series “The Wild Seventies” (1998-2006). In 2012 they met in reality – and after his final divorce in 2013 from Demi Moore, 52, nothing stood in the way of a wedding and children together. But why did it take so long before they found their love?

Too young for a “forever”

When “The Wild Seventies” started, both were very young. Kutcher just 20 years old, Kunis even had to cheat at 14 to get the role at all. In the series, the brunette beauty got her first kiss from Kutcher, as series colleague Laura Prepon, 35, “Us Weekly” confirmed: “That’s right. It was him.” An insider also told the magazine that the actor was already shot in Kunis at that time.

Other partners









But at first there was nothing with their love. Instead, Kutcher got together with Demi Moore in 2003. The 16-year-old colleague even got him to do the previously unimaginable: With the wedding in 2005, Kutcher not only became a husband, but also the stepfather of three daughters from the marriage between Moore and Bruce Willis, 58. While Kutcher was still an up-and-coming talent at the beginning of this love affair, Moore was one of the hottest women in Hollywood thick in the business. That changed in the course of the marriage. Kutcher advanced to the highest-paid sitcom actor with “Two and a Half Men”, while Moore is no longer on the wave of success.

And Kunis, too, initially found her happiness without a Kutcher: In 2002 she fell in love with actor Macaulay Culkin (34, “Kevin – Alone at Home”), and their relationship lasted until 2011. In the same year the big surprise: Moore and Kutcher also split up. The reason, however, should not have been Kunis, but the actor’s affair with a blonde party girl.

Not a big surprise

Kunis and Kutcher have been lovers since mid-2012 – no sensation for friends like Prepon: “It’s unbelievable, but I wasn’t surprised either.” Children together were especially important for Kutcher: The wish came true with Wyatt Isabelle at the end of 2014. The wedding sealed a special relationship with a lot of attempts.

