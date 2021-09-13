Michael Schumacher starts on Netflix: Streaming Tips of the Week

A new Netflix documentary looks back on Michael Schumacher’s career and provides private insights. A new satire show targets German celebrities. The overview reveals which streaming highlights the week has in store.

From Kerpener Kiesgrube to Formula 1 legend: Michael Schumacher had a picture book career. Since a tragic skiing accident in December 2013, he has been shielded from the public – and yet determines the public interest. The Netflix documentary “Schumacher” (from September 15) looks back on Schumi’s career and lets his family have their say, among other things. Find out what else Netflix, AppleTV + and Co. have to offer in the next few days in the overview.

“Schumacher” (Netflix) He is one of the most famous racing drivers of all time: eight years after his serious skiing accident in December 2013 and the subsequent withdrawal from the media, Michael Schumacher is still determining public interest. Now Netflix is ​​dedicating its own documentary to the life and work of the now 52-year-old. According to Netflix, the film shows unpublished archive footage of the former racing driver. In addition, those responsible speak to Schumacher’s family as well as to people from his circle of friends and with his competitors. Among other things, Schumacher’s father Rolf, his brother Ralf and his wife Corinna have their say.

“Schumacher” will be released on September 15th, almost 30 years to the day after the athlete’s Formula 1 debut on Netflix. Under the direction of Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech, the entire path from the Kerpen gravel pit to the global superstar of Formula 1 will be traced.

“The Morning Show – Season 2” (Apple TV +) Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell take another spin on the shark tank breakfast television. The second season of “The Morning Show” follows on from the season one finale. As a reminder, after she and Bradley (Witherspoon) revealed the abuse of power behind the scenes of their station live on TV, Alex (Aniston) threw in front of the camera, leaving behind scorched show earth.

Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell were among the top earners in the TV business in 2019 thanks to their roles in the AppleTV + series “The Morning Show”. The salaries of the Hollywood stars are said to have been over a million dollars per episode. From September 17th, the award-winning production will return – with new revelations, even nastier intrigues and a new presenter (stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj) in the luggage.







“Surviving 9/11” (Sky Ticket) This year, no one can avoid this sad anniversary: ​​September 11, 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York, in which almost 3,000 people were killed and over 6,000 were injured in 2001. Sky is responding to the decisive event in US history with the gripping documentary “Surviving 9/11”.

The renowned documentary filmmaker Arthur Cary reconstructs the events of the attack and spoke to numerous eyewitnesses and survivors, whose world was forever turned upside down after September 11th. An Iraqi IT expert and the widow of the co-pilot of Flight 93 will have their say. “Surviving 9/11” will be available on Sky Ticket from September 11th.

“PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende” (Amazon Prime Video) With the signing of Lionel Messi, the football club Paris St. Germain reached a temporary high point on its sheik-financed shopping spree. Now Amazon is taking a closer look at the development of the club in the documentary series “PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende”. Plenty of archive material and interviews with key figures in the club’s history are intended to give an exclusive insight into the club in four parts.

Football legends such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham and Ronaldinho have their say to shed light on the way the club has been since it was founded in 1970. The film also accompanies the players and fans on their way to Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League. “PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende” has been on Amazon Prime Video since September 10th.

“Spitting Image: The Krauts’ Edition” (Sky Ticket) In the 1980s the puppet satire “Spitting Image” became a hit series in Great Britain. The black-humored comedy show is badly dealt out against celebrities from politics, society, sport and entertainment. Now “Spitting Image: The Krauts’ Edition” is also kidding German celebrities: Among others, Karl Lauterbach, Annalena Baerbock, Heidi Klum, Jan Böhmermann, Angela Merkel, Thomas Müller and Armin Laschet are getting their fat off.

The original dolls from the 1980s achieved worldwide fame with their appearance in the video for “Land Of Confusion” by the pop band Genesis. After a break of around 24 years, the British new edition of the show started in September 2020, which should not only be snappy, but also contemporary. The same motto applies to the German edition, which will appear on Sky Ticket from September 16: evil, snappy – and brand new.



Source: teleschau – the mediendienst GmbH

