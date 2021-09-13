Matt Damon brings New York apartment blocks to a standstill – stars

The Oscar winner has bought a new place to stay in Brookyln Heights and is throwing his New York apartment building into chaos while moving.

Until May, US actor Matt Damon (49, “Le Mas 66”) was stuck with his family in Ireland due to the corona quarantine. Now the Oscar winner has left the “Green Island” behind and wants to go back to New York. For this he has quartered himself in an imposing apartment building in the trendy Brooklyn Heights district and is now the proud owner of a multi-storey penthouse with a view of the Manhattan skyline. His fellow actors Paul Bettany (49, “Avengers”) and Jennifer Connelly (49, “A Beautiful Mind”) also live in the building called “The Standish”.

Together with his wife Luciana (right) and the four children pulls Matt Damon into the 6,000 square meter luxury apartment. Reuters

Damon spent $ 16.5 million on his 6,000-square-foot luxury apartment and digs deep into his pockets when it comes to furnishings. Much to the displeasure of the neighbors, because Damon’s moving company paralyzed the apartment block for a long time. “He blocked the street all day and parked a huge red crane in the middle of the street,” a neighbor told PageSix. Damon himself was not seen during the operation, but the workers heaved numerous furniture, plants, even trees and huge boxes with all kinds of things through the air onto the penthouse terrace on the 12th floor. “We were just waiting for the grand piano,” said the local resident.







