Mare of Easttown Series · Stream · Streaming Provider · KINO.de

Film plot and background



Crime miniseries starring Kate Winslet as a small town policeman who is overtaken by past events in a murder case.

Township cop Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) has lived in Easttown, Pennsylvania all her life. For a year now, the police have been groping in the dark in the murder of a young girl. When another murder occurs, the help of District Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) is needed. However, Mare is taken by surprise by events in her private life. Her ex-husband Frank (David Denman) is planning his next wedding. The teenage daughter Siobhan (Angourie Rice) stands between the chairs and Mares mother Helen (Jean Smart) keeps many secrets to herself. In addition, Mare is still not over her son’s suicide and is fighting for custody of her grandson Drew.

The congregation, which also includes Mares best friend Lori (Julianne Nicholson), Lori’s husband John (Joe Tippett), Chief Carter (John Douglas Thompson) and the McMenamin family around Kenny (Patrick Murney) and teenage girl Erin (Cailee Spaeny) and Father Dan Hastings (Neal Huff) and Deacon Mark Burton (James McArdle) are in danger of falling apart from the events of the murder cases. Mare finds solace in the arms of the one-night stand Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce), a recently moved professor.









“Mare of Easttown” – background, cast, stream

Behind the seven-part miniseries “Mare of Easttown” is creator Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”), leading actress Kate Winslet acted as executive producer on the crime series.

At Winslet’s side there is a large ensemble with stars such as Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, David Denman, Angourie Rice, Julianne Nicholson, Joe Tippett, James McArdle, John Douglas Thompson and others.

From the May 21, 2021 “Mare of Easttown” appears on demand on a weekly basis exclusively on Sky Ticket and Sky Q.