Leonardo DiCaprio shines in one of his best roles

At the end of the year, Leonardo DiCaprio is back with his first big film in two years. It’s the doomsday comedy Don’t Look Up, which premieres on Netflix in December. For all those who want to get in the mood now, the streaming service launched one of the a few days ago best movies with DiCaprio even included in the program.

We’re talking about The Great Gatsby, the film adaptation of the literary classic of the same name Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann. DiCaprio slips into the title role and for almost two and a half hours plays a character who finds himself between pure ecstasy and bitter heartache. It’s one of the best performances of his entire career.

New on Netflix: The great Gatsby with Leonardo DiCaprio

The great Gatsby takes you to the pulsating New York of the 1920s. Here the young Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) meets the mysterious Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio), who enjoys a legendary reputation. He throws the biggest parties in town, but never shows up. Gatsby, for most people walking mystery, is plagued by a great sorrow: love.

You can watch the trailer for The Great Gatsby here:

The Great Gatsby – Trailer (German) HD

Gatsby is in love with Nick’s cousin, Daisy (Carey Mulligan), and hopes that Nick can arrange a meeting between the two of them. The only problem is: Daisy is married to the wealthy businessman Tom (Joel Edgerton), who feels nothing but contempt for Gatsby. On one fateful afternoon the different parties nevertheless meet.









Leonardo DiCaprio on Netflix: A Brilliant Gatsby

The great Gatsby is an opulent love drama. Especially those extravagant party nights at the Gatsby estate are among the highlights of the film. It is very fascinating how Leonardo DiCaprio meanders through the crowd, expressing both the unbelievable casualness and the loneliness of his figure. It’s gorgeous and sad at the same time.

The Gatsby from Luhrmann’s film adaptation looks like it was written for DiCaprio. The two had previously worked together on William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet. In The Great Gatsby, Luhrmann knows how to stage his star even better. And DiCaprio uses the steep template skillfully: The more we learn about the mysterious Gatsby, the more complex his acting becomes.

