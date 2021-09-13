Launch on Netflix, cast, trailer, plot

The star-studded comedy “Don’t Look Up” can be seen on Netflix at the end of the year. All information about the plot, cast and the start of the film can be found here.

“Don’t Look Up” was penned by Adam McKay, who directed the comedy Anchorman (2004) and wrote the screenplay for the Marvel film “Ant-Man” (2015). On his latest project, he not only contributed the script, but also directed and worked as a producer. The black comedy revolves around two astronomers who discover an asteroid that is heading straight for Earth and threatens to destroy the planet – which, however, does not seem to interest anyone.

All information about the start on Netflix, we have the plot and the cast here for you. At the end of the article you will also find a first trailer for “Don’t Look Up”.

Don’t Look Up: Start on Netflix

The star-studded comedy “Don’t Look Up” will be shown on the Netflix streaming platform from December 24, 2021. In addition, the film will also be available in cinemas in December – but not in all of them.

Synopsis of Don’t Look Up: What is the black comedy about?

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy discover a comet that is on a direct collision course with Earth. When the two panicked try to warn mankind of the impending threat, they are horrified to find that nobody seems to care. The comet is the size of the Mount Everest and could destroy the entire planet in the event of a direct collision. The two astronomers start with the help of Dr. Oglethorpe organized a nationwide press tour and even managed to get into the White House, but President Orlean and her son and head of state Jason were unimpressed by the threat.

The news of the approaching doom seems to fall on deaf ears, and not just at the top. Despite numerous appearances in TV the two do not seem to succeed in getting the population interested in the impending end of the world. The two wonder what they have to do to make humanity look up.

Cast of “Don’t Look Up”: cast actors

Several big Hollywood names are featured in comedy. Among others, the Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence will be there. Matthew Perry, who became famous as Chandler on the sitcom “Friends” and has hardly been seen in films or television since, also has a supporting role in “Don’t Look Up”. This is the cast of the comedy at a glance:









Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy

as Dr. Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky

as Meryl Streep as president Janie Orlean

as president Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee

as Brie Evantee Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean

Ariana Grande as Riley Bina

as Matthew Perry as Dan Pawketty

as Dan Pawketty Himesh Patel as Phillip

Also there are Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Tomer Sisley, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance and Michael Chiklis.

Trailer for “Don’t Look Up”

We have a first trailer for “Don’t Look Up” for you here: