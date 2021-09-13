Last film from 2014: Is Cameron Diaz going into Hollywood retirement?

It’s been seven years since Cameron Diaz last appeared in a film. She was barely over 40 when she decided to put an end to her successful Hollywood career. But does it stay that way? She now provides an answer to that.

Cameron Diaz will probably not make any more films for the time being. The actress told Sirius XM radio, “Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not working towards it, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea.”

The 48-year-old, who last starred in the musical Annie in 2014, added: “Maybe. Never say never, but now that I’m the mother of a one-year-old girl, I couldn’t imagine being on a movie set having to be that keeps me away from my child 14 to 16 hours a day. “

“So blessed”

Cameron Diaz gave birth to daughter Raddix in December 2019. The girl’s father is the musician Benji Madden, to whom Diaz has been married since 2015. About her family life with the Good Charlotte guitarist and her daughter, the actress also says in the interview that she would not have become the mother she would be now if she had had a child at another point in her life.









She is grateful that she doesn’t have to work at the moment, emphasizes the former Hollywood greatness. “I just feel so blessed that I can be here with my child now,” said Diaz. Being a wife and mother is “really the most fulfilling part of my life so far,” she explains.

“This is such a mill”

Last year, Diaz had already drawn a critical assessment of her time in Hollywood in a conversation with her colleague Gwyneth Paltrow published on the YouTube channel “Goop”. “I just decided to do something different with my life. I gave it myself so hard for so long, worked, made films. It’s such a mill and I hardly had any time for private life,” Diaz said at the time.

“I looked at my life and saw what became of it. When you make films, that’s the perfect excuse. They own you. You are there twelve hours a day for months. You have no time for anything else,” she said .

Cameron Diaz made her film debut in 1994 when she was 21, starring alongside Jim Carrey in “The Mask”. Later she took part in other blockbusters like “Crazy About Mary” (1998), “3 Angels for Charlie” (2000) or “Vanilla Sky” (2001). In 2009 she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – five years before she decided to quit acting.