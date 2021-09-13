Kim Kardashian keeps the mansion: Kanye West has to move out

After Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, things are now apparently being done. It should already be known who will live in the couple’s $ 20 million mansion in Los Angeles in the future. And that’s not the rapper.

The future living situation of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seems to have already been clarified: As the “People” magazine reports, Kanye West will finally move out of the shared villa in Los Angeles County.

West’s wife wants to stay there with their children North (7), Chicago (3), Saint (5) and Psalm (1), it is said. The rapper agrees with this decision, he has been living mostly on his ranch in Wyoming for a long time.









The musician and the reality TV star agree that this is the best solution, as the children would not be burdened with unnecessary relocation stress, writes the “People” magazine. West loves his children very much and really wants them to be happy. Therefore, it is important to him to avoid any argument with Kardashian, an unnamed informant is quoted as saying.

Spas, pool, vineyard

The couple had once bought the villa for allegedly 20 million US dollars (around 17 million euros) and had it renovated and redesigned under the leadership of Belgian star designer Axel Vervoordt. The family had lived there together since December 2017.

In the past, the couple had already given a glimpse into their hostel, which for the two of them is surprisingly minimalist and brings back memories of a monastery. However, this does not mean that Kardashian and West have given up all luxury. The 1.4 hectare property has two spas, a pool and a complete vineyard.

Since the summer of 2020 there have been rumors about an alleged separation of West and Kardashian. In February, it was finally leaked that Kardashian had filed for divorce in court. Both reportedly want to waive alimony payments. In addition, they have apparently already agreed out of court on joint custody of the children.