Keanu Reeves: Loved ‘Matrix Resurrections’

Lana Wachowski revealed that Keanu Reeves was “blown away” by The Resurrection of the Matrix.

The 56-year-old director staged the fourth part of the sci-fi franchise – in which Keanu slips into the role of Neo again – and revealed that the actor admires the new blockbuster.

On a panel discussion at the Berlin International Literature Festival, Lana said, “We showed Keanu the film and he was really blown away and he said something that is typical of Keanu, which is that it is incredibly insightful. And he just sat there and you don’t expect him to give an incredible revelation at that moment, but random brilliance just rolls off Keanu and he says, ‘Twenty years ago you told a story about you Describing the next twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it will affect us and how we think about it, and you have given us a framework to think about and talk about. And you took the same character, the same stories, and the same stuff and somehow carried it over to the next twenty years. ‘”

Lana also stated that the resurrection of the characters of Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) brought her comfort after the death of her parents. “I couldn’t have my mother and father anymore, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, the two most important characters in my life. I was immediately comforted to have these two characters alive again, ”said Wachowski.

