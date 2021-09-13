Keanu Reeves: Hollywood star back in Berlin! – People

Corona-compliant action comeback!

After the scandalous pandemic closing party for the “Matrix” shoot last November, Keanu Reeves (56) shoots through Berlin again.

The Hollywood star landed in the capital before Easter, preparing to start shooting “John Wick 4”!





On Tuesday morning at 8:10 am he was picked up at the five-star hotel “Das Stue”: Protected from the shivering weather (3 degrees) with a hat and scarf, we went to the costume rehearsal!









The Babelsberg film studio “did not want to comment on ongoing projects” when asked by BILD. One thing is clear, however: “John Wick” is regarded as a cinema hope in the corona crisis – after all, the action series has grossed around 489 million euros worldwide. Reeves’ campaign of revenge as a cult hit man drives him not only through Berlin but also through Paris, Japan and New York.





Planned theatrical release? May 2022. (jp)