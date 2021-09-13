Katy Perry doesn’t give a damn about the perfect after-baby body

Katy Perry doesn’t care about the perfect body

Singer Katy Perry (36) gave birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, at the end of August. Together with her husband Orlando Bloom (43), she enjoys the first few weeks with her little one at home, even when Katy is back in front of the camera as a juror for “American Idol”. Fortunately, the new mom doesn’t seem to be under pressure to look supposedly perfect again as soon as possible in terms of body measurements and regression after pregnancy. In the video we show recordings that show Katy wonderfully relaxed in sweatpants and with one or the other baby pound left.

New mom prefers to do other things







While walking her dog in Los Angeles, Katy obviously doesn’t care what other people think of her look. She prefers to chat with the neighbors and enjoy a bit of fresh air and stretching the legs. Incidentally, this is not the first time that Katy Perry has flaunted her after-baby body. Most recently, she was self-deprecating when pumping milk for Baby Daisy. In addition, she could be seen shopping again after the birth, where she unpretentiously carried her shopping bags herself.

Is it precisely these qualities that husband Orlando Bloom so values ​​in his loved one? For her 36th birthday he made her a sweet declaration of love.