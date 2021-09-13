Katie Holmes shows off her stretch marks on the red carpet

Some try to hide them, but Katie Holmes proudly presents them. At Fashion Week in New York, the actress deliberately staged her stretch marks.

Fashion Week has been celebrated in New York in the past few days. Katie Holmes did not miss it either. Among other things, the actress visited the store opening of the Swiss watch manufacturer Vacheron Constantin.

For this event, the 42-year-old chose a sophisticated black dress. The dress by Australian designer Christopher Esber attracted attention because of its cut-outs. Because the dress mainly emphasized Katie Holmes’ core.

Katie Holmes: She went for a nifty dress in black. (Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images)

With the outfit, Tom Cruise’s ex not only showed a lot of bare skin, but also her stretch marks, which arose during pregnancy with her now 15-year-old daughter Suri. While others try to hide their supposed flaws, Katie Holmes deliberately stages them.









In the dress, the actress also shows off her stretch marks. (Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images)

It’s not the first time that the 42-year-old has presented her stretch marks. In 2019, the actress posted an unretouched photo of herself on Instagram. Even then, the former “Dawson’s Creek” actress was celebrated online for so much honesty.

“I love how beautiful and natural you deal with your body. You are not afraid to show it exactly as it is,” commented a fan at the time, for example, on the snapshots on Instagram.

More and more celebrities show their natural side, stand by their “flaws” and present themselves to their fans as they really are. Kate Winslet even draws up contracts for this. “I have a written assurance that I will not edit any photos”, said the “Titanic” star recently in an interview with t-online.