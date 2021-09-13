Julia Roberts: Why she is a “Walk of Fame” star so late

Julia Roberts gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Just now? – some might think now. There are a few conditions attached to obtaining a star

Ten “People’s Choice Awards”, three Golden Globes, an Oscar – but no star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Julia Roberts, 51?

Julia Roberts’ Hollywood career



Julia Roberts has been in the film industry for 30 years, her breakthrough in 1990 as a prostitute Vivian in the romantic comedy “Pretty Woman”. Since then, Julia has seen a steep upward trend. With film hits like “The Wedding of My Best Friend”, “The Bride Who Doesn’t Dare” and “Notting Hill”, the sympathetic American actress played her way into the hearts of film fans with a broad smile.

But she only got an Oscar for the role of Erin Brockovich in the film of the same name in 2001. At the same time, it rained a lot of other prizes for her acting performance. This was followed by box office hits like “Ocean’s Eleven”, “Ocean’s 12” and “Eat Pray Love”. Julia Roberts has been one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood for decades. And yet, of all people, she has not yet had a star on the Walk of Fame.

The conditions for a star



This is now being made up for – Julia is one of the 35 stars who will be immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles in 2020 – but why did the committee responsible take so long to make a decision? It is really not so. Rather, Julia Roberts is said to have refused the honor in recent years, it is said. The reason: There are simply too many conditions attached to receiving a star.









On the one hand, the candidate must of course have some professional achievements in the respective star category, have a permanent presence in show business for at least five years and make charitable contributions. Furthermore, the star must be suggested by the fans or by your own management. And you still have to pay for the star. Between 20,000 and 35,000 euros are due to cover the production and installation costs of the star and the maintenance costs of the Walk of Fame. Usually this is paid for by a sponsor, usually the film studio or the producer of the star.

No time for an appearance on the Walk of Fame?



All points that should not have been a problem for Julia Roberts in the past. The 51-year-old has professional achievements, a five-year permanent presence in show business, charitable contributions, suggestions from fans and a sponsor.

A condition that has already been the undoing of many a star: the awardees must be personally on site at the inauguration. And as we can all guess, making an appointment on a Hollywood star’s calendar is not that simple a matter. For Julia, the award should not have been so important as that she wanted to try to get it. But that seems to have changed now.

