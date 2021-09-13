Johnny Depp does not return as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Johnny Depp now has to step down from his next role.

Los Angeles – After Johnny Depp (57) lost his role as Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts” ( TAG24 reported ), now comes the next setback.

Johnny Depp lost his next role. © Christoph Soeder / dpa



Is Johnny Depp about to disappear completely from the scene?

We remember: at the beginning of November he lost the trial against the British tabloid The Sun. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was accused of mistreating his ex-wife Amber Heard (34).









However, the 57-year-old claimed the actress herself became violent. Depp appealed the judgment, but it was dismissed. In addition to the huge sum that the Hollywood star had to pay, his reputation has now been completely ruined.

Celebrities & Stars

Too much beer on “Inas Nacht”: Caro Daur looked so exhausted after the recording

Not only Warner Bros threw the 57-year-old out, now Disney is also distancing itself from him. As The Hollywood Reporter writes, the production decided not to let Depp appear as Jack Sparrow in the sixth part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

In October 2018 it leaked that Disney is planning a remake of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, in which women are the main focus (TAG24 reported).