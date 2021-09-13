Jack Nicholson, Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich on TV tonight

There’s a lot going on on television tonight: You can see Jack Nicholson as a misanthrope with obsessive-compulsive disorder, go on a campaign of revenge with Clint Eastwood in the Wild West or immerse yourself in John Malkovich’s head.

Jack Nicholson is a misanthrope

James L. Brooks’ comedy Better It Doesn’t Work is about Melvin (Jack Nicholson), a New York writer with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Melvin behaves condescendingly, rude and insensitive towards his fellow men, and he does not shy away from homophobic and racist remarks. Only one waitress (Helen Hunt) in his local pub seems to be able to take it with him. When she suddenly can no longer work because she has to take care of her asthmatic son, Melvin realizes that he is missing her. He begins to turn his life inside out, change for the better and also fall in love.

Clint Eastwood seeks revenge in the Wild West

Hang it higher is a western classic by Ted Post from 1968. Clint Eastwood starred in a western for the first time since Sergio Leone’s dollar trilogy. He slips into the role of the former sheriff Jed Cooper, who one day is innocently hanged by nine men without warning. He narrowly escapes death and resolves to punish the men who wronged him. So he goes in search of all nine in order to be able to take revenge on one after the other.









Where: Tele 5

Tele 5 When: 00:00 o’clock

John Malkovich is John Malkovich

Spike Jonze’s comedy Being John Malkovich is about the office worker Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) who works in an office building on floor 7½. He begins to fall in love with his colleague Maxine (Katherine Keener), but she is not interested in him. One day they find a small door behind a beach that leads straight into the head of actor John Malkovich (played by … John Malkovich). Without further ado, the two of them start selling tickets for an excursion into John Malkovich’s mind. But the more people want to use the experience for their own ends, the more paranoid the actor becomes. Being John Malkovich was nominated for three Academy Awards in 2000 but couldn’t win any. Nonetheless, the bizarre film received good reviews and was quite popular with the audience.

Where: Nitro

Nitro When: 00:15 am

