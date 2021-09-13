If he doesn’t get an Oscar, he’ll make his worst film

In the past few years, Adam Sandler was best known for one thing: his mega-deal with Netflix. This runs over eight films and is excellent for both sides. His last film Murder Mystery, for example, set a Netflix record. Uncut Gems will also only start on Netflix in Germany in January 2020.

In addition to the shallow comedies, it’s all the more surprising that Sandler in the middle of the Oscar race this year is. The reason is the crime comedy Uncut Gems. According to Entertainment Weekly Sandler threatened the extreme if he didn’t win: his worst film.

This is what Adam Sandler says about his Oscar chance

In Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler plays an indebted jeweler whose life is spiraling out of control due to his gambling addiction. With his performance he caused enthusiasm at film festivals – which made him up to Oscar for best actor could lead.

© A24





Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems

Now the actor was a guest on the Howard Stern Show, where he talked about the film. Adam Sandler joked directly about his acclaimed role.

It’s shocking isn’t it?

Sandler is otherwise not known for promoting his films to the general public. But that will change for Uncut Gems. The chance of his first Oscar nomination Sandler probably doesn’t want to miss out.

The Safdie brothers [die Regisseure] and everyone else have worked so hard on the moviethat I didn’t want to do what I usually do and just say, ‘Eh, I can’t help you out there. “

Adam Sandler threatens the film world

It would be one for Sandler “big, funny thing”, he should actually be nominated for the Academy Award. Not really serious, the actor then declared that he was “there to win”. He would even wear a suit for once. He also had a threat ready for the members of the Academy.

If I don’t get it, I’ll fucking come back and make a movie that is that bad on purposeJust to make you all pay This is how I get it.

Of course, Adam Sandler wasn’t serious. Well, at least we hope. We really don’t want to see Jack & Jill 2.

Did Adam Sandler Deserve an Oscar nomination?