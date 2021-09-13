Hugh Jackman: That’s why their relationship has lasted 25 years

What’s the Secret to a Successful Hollywood Marriage? Actor Hugh Jackman gave it away.

Hugh Jackman, 51, has been happy with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 64, for more than 25 years. This makes him one of the few Hollywood stars to have found the bond for all eternity. Now he’s revealed what his recipe for a happy marriage is.

Hugh Jackman: Happily forgiven for 25 years



In an interview with “People”, the Australian revealed how he and his wife manage to be still happy after 25 years: “We’re always learning and people are changing, so even though we’ve been together for 25 years, you always have to start all over again “. It is important to take time for one another and learn from one another. In a previous interview, he also said that honesty is “without a doubt the most important thing”.









Hugh Jackmann: “I’m always amazed at how funny, unique and clever she is”



The actor still seems as in love as on day one. He showered his wife with compliments: “I am always amazed at how funny, unique and clever she is. The longer it goes, the better it gets.” Hugh Jackman and his wife, who is 13 years older, met on the set of the Australian series “Correlli”. In 1996 the two married. They have two children: Oscar, 19 and Ava, 13.

