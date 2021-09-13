Monday, September 13, 2021
News

Hugh Jackman: He beat skin cancer

By Sonia Gupta
Hugh Jackman after the cancer check-up
“I’m totally fine”

Hugh Jackman

© Getty Images

Hugh Jackman can breathe again. His skin cancer appears to have been defeated.

Hugh Jackman, 51, has good news for his fans: The actor (“X-Men”, “The Greatest Showman”) has won the battle against skin cancer. In 2013 he was confronted with the worrying diagnosis of cancer for the first time. Since then, the Australian has had to undergo several operations. The last time he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma in the area of ​​the nose was three years ago. In the meantime, the doctors have given him the all-clear. He announces the good news on Instagram and takes the chance to call on his followers to take precautionary measures.

Hugh Jackman: “Let yourself be examined!”

“I just had my quarterly check-up,” reported Hugh on his Instagram channel a few days ago. The short routine check gave him enormous certainty. “Everything is fine with me”, the 51-year-old can announce with a smile. At the same time, he warns his fans to be careful and to have themselves checked regularly: “This is a reminder to do the investigation,” he urges the followers.

Ever since Hugh had to deal with the subject of skin cancer, he has tried again and again to draw attention to the subject. With the hashtag “wearsunscreen” he keeps reminding his fans to put some lotion on before sunbathing. The actor knows what he’s talking about. It is currently considered cured. Without the right protective measures, however, the cancer can come back at any time. A fate that he would like to spare others.

Source used:Instagram

Gala

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
