Hugh Jackman: Café is closing its doors

He thinks it is “right” to prevent the guests from mingling with each other and thus the risk of the respiratory disease spreading further. He announced this on Instagram: “We have made the decision to temporarily close the @laughingmancafe. We believe that this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our employees and the community. We also believe that it is right for the larger NYC community. We want to be a place of healthy interaction and not pose a potential threat to you. ”









The ‘Greatest Showman’ actor urged his followers to look out for one another and sent good wishes all over the world. He continued, “This is a time when we are finding new depths in our ALL BE HAPPY motto and, more than ever, we hope that it will guide humanity. […] While it pains us not to serve you person to person, we will seek other ways to serve you during this time. Let’s take care of each other the best we can. We wish the whole world health, peace, patience and love. ”

Hugh opened the coffee shop, located in the city’s Tribeca district, in 2011 to create a market for farmers in developing countries to sell their wares to customers in the United States.

BANG Showbiz