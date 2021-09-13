Hollywood star Will Smith buys “Jim Knopf” – Neumarkt

– The company of Hollywood star Will Smith has struck: It sells the film “Jim Knopf” from the script pen of Dirk Ahner, who grew up in Pyrbaum.









Global Screen, a company co-owned by Will Smith, has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for “Jim Button and the Wild 13”. In Germany, the second Jim Knopf film has only been shown in cinemas for a month. Then came the lockdown.

© Photo: Joe Alblas / Warner Bros / dpa

The cinemas have been closed since the beginning of November. This is not only a shame for the cinema operators. The German film industry is also suffering from the current lockdown. The second Jim Knopf film – like part one, one of the most expensive German cinema productions of all time – was only shown on the big screen for one month after its start on October 1, 2020.

Last but not least, that hurts the screenwriters of the Jim Knopf films: Dirk Ahner, who grew up in Pyrbaum, was once a freelancer for the NN and has long lived in Munich, can therefore hardly wait for the cinemas to open again.

After all: “Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13” made it into the top ten most successful films in Germany in 2020. According to insidekino.de, it ranks tenth with 784,047 viewers.

Number one in the German charts (and also in US cinemas) was the American action flick “Bad Boys for Life” with Hollywood star Will Smith.

And the “Man in Black” of all people, who has been working as a producer for many years in addition to acting, has now given Dirk Ahner great pleasure.





More specifically, a company co-owned by Will Smith. Global Screen has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for “Jim Button and the Wild 13”.









Global Screen, an international marketer of cinema and television programs based in Munich, is a subsidiary of the Telepool media company, in which BR, MDR and SWR were still involved until recently. Three years ago, Will Smith and director Marc Forster took over the company.

The 20 million euro production will be released on the European film market from March 1st to 5th, writes the industry journal “Variety”

“At the moment that means that the film was dubbed in English and is being sold internationally on the film market,” says screenwriter Dirk Ahner. “This way it can be evaluated even better.”

The movie theaters are closed in the most important cinema markets



Screenwriter Dirk Ahner and director Dennis Gansel during the filming of “Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver”.

© Photo: C. Klein – Rat Pack / Macau / Warner Bros.

But even in the most important foreign cinema markets, the movie theaters are currently closed due to the pandemic. “The same drama everywhere,” says Ahner. The deal is therefore “rather intended for the future”.

In Germany, too, there is still no option, the industry is pushing for an opening at Easter at the latest. Will the second Jim Knopf film then continue to be shown in the cinemas? “Hopefully,” says Ahner. “At least that’s what they had planned. But we don’t know anything for sure.”



