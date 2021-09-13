Hawkeye series reveals the next great MCU heroine in first trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is flexing its muscles on Disney + this year. After WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki, Hawkeye is already terminating the fourth live action series at. Now the first trailer has appeared that gives us a better picture of the next MCU adventure.

Hawkeye isn’t just about Jeremy Renner’s archer, who we last saw in Avengers: Endgame, but introduces us to a new MCU character: Kate Bishop. The superhero played by Hailee Steinfeld takes on the Hawkeye identity in the Marvel Comics and fights against evil as part of the Young Avengers.

New Marvel series on Disney +: will Hailee Steinfeld be the next Hawkeye?

Also appears in the Hawkeye series a kind of handover to take place, as we have now seen in several projects from the fourth MCU phase. In Black Widow it took place between Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova. The Captain America legacy, meanwhile, went into Sam Wilson’s hands.

Now it’s Hawkeye’s turn. He belongs to the first generation of Avengers who are slowly but surely moving into superhero retirement. Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are not involved in any new Marvel projects. The Six Episodes of Hawkeye Could Jeremy Renner’s farewell performance will.









With Hailee Steinfeld, the MCU has definitely secured a promising successor. At the age of 14, she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the Coen western True Grit The best supporting actress to win. Since then, she has been inspiring with exciting and varied career decisions.

Hailee Steinfeld led the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee and was featured in the Pitch Perfect sequels. She also plays the leading role in the Apple TV + series Dickinson and is conquering the stages of the world as a singer. With Marvel she already came as Voice of Gwen Stacey in Spider-Man: A New Universe in Contact.

From the November 24, 2021 she is on Disney + as Kate Bishop.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content , which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

