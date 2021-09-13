(Half) naked facts: Britney Spears shows her bottom on the net – Stars

Oooops, she did it again! Since the pop singer fought against her father’s guardianship in court, more and more revealing pictures and videos of the toxic icon have been circulating online.

Now the 39-year-old publishes an Instagram video in which she only poses in front of the camera in a mini thong.

“This is really my bum”

The mother of two is open: “Here is a video so you can see that this is my real bottom !!!! No filters or edits …”, Spears writes under her Instagram post. There is currently a lot of speculation as to whether her allegations or questions have been made about the authenticity of her bottom.







Free Britney – her liberation blow

What is clear, however, is that it was not the first time recently that the pop star has shown his naked side. Again and again, topless pictures appeared on her Instagram profile. Now the pretty blonde makes a statement: “I felt as if the burden of the world was on my shoulders. And that’s why I want to see myself that way now. In a lighter way. Naked. The way I was born. “

The new “Titney Spears”