Monday, September 13, 2021
Hairy thing – Emma Stone’s hairdresser in jail – people

By Arjun Sethi
Oscar winner Emma Stone and actor Jake Gyllenhaal (37) usually have their hair done in the New York salon by celebrity hairdresser Abell Oujaddou.

But recently the favorite stylist of the Hollywood stars could not be found there.

The reason: Oujaddou is in custody. The FBI took his comb and scissors and handcuffed him instead.

Because Oujaddou is under strong suspicion of having used the salon for illegal stock deals.




According to the FBI, financial analyst Sebastion Pino-Thomaz (32) from the rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) chatted with the manufacturer Valspar during a salon visit of a possible company merger between the color giant Sherwin-Williams. The deal was worth 9.3 billion dollars, said Thomaz, who then freely admitted that he had been at the table during the negotiations.

So much for the tip: Oujaddou and two friends invested in shares and options of the paint companies. After the deal came off, the barber was $ 300,000 richer.

The joy of the financial blessing only lasted for a short time. Buying shares based on tips from insiders is prohibited and punishable by law.

One can only hope that the prominent customers from Hollywood will remain loyal to the salon and that honestly earned money will come in again.

