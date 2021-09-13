Grandma (61) marries 24-year-olds – now the two OnlyFans want to conquer

There have been quite a few unequal couples, but this 61-year-old and her 24-year-old husband add the finishing touches to it all. Because the two are now also active on OnlyFans and sex is anything but a taboo subject for them – on the contrary.

The story of the two from Georgia has been going on for almost a decade. Because as “Daily Star” reports, the two got to know each other when he was working on a temporary basis in a fast-food restaurant when he was just 15 years old.

Here a 24-year-old marries a 61-year-old

While the two assert that it was just getting to know each other at the time, it changed when the next meeting took place in 2020. Again it was purely by chance, this time in a supermarket. This time everything went very quickly.

I consent to content from Instagram being displayed to me. I can also block the embedding of such content via the data protection page. Load post Always unblock Instagram posts

Just three months after seeing each other again, he proposed to his partner, who was 37 years his senior. The mother of seven first gave him the “yes” word for the engagement, and now also the “yes” word in front of the altar.

>> If the partner is older: Relationship despite a large age difference – can that work? <<

I consent to content from Instagram being displayed to me. I can also block the embedding of such content via the data protection page.





Load post Always unblock Instagram posts

Even if the relationship between the two is not undisputed. Of the seven children the American already has, four did not come to the wedding. Speaking of family: the 24-year-old’s grandmother is just six years older than his wife.

But that doesn’t stop the couple from being open about married life. This also includes the sexual. The two don’t stop at just raving about how good their sex life is.

But it doesn’t always work like this:

>> 60 years age difference: 87-year-old separates from model because she refuses to have sex <<

37 years age difference – now you have an OnlyFans account

They go one better and have now opened their own OnlyFans account to give even more intimate insights into their sex life. In the meantime, OnlyFans had announced that they would not show any pornographic content on the platform from October.

>> Internet platform Onlyfans takes back the ban on pornography <<

However, this was withdrawn after protests – good news also for the unequal couple. Apparently, the two of them enjoyed the social media attention they got from their wedding on TikTok. There a stream of the wedding ceremony was clicked over 100,000 times and the two have more than half a million followers.

>> Because she shows herself half-naked at OnlyFans: the hospital gives notice to the sister <<