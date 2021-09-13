Monday, September 13, 2021
First trailer for the Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence – News – OutNow

By Sonia Gupta
In the new film by Adam McKay, director of Anchorman, The Big Short and Vice, a comet threatens to crash into the earth. But somehow no one takes this threat seriously.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), student of astronomy, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover a comet in orbit in the solar system. The problem? He is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? Nobody cares. It turns out to be quite a difficult undertaking to warn mankind about a planet killer the size of Mount Everest. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) Kate and Randall embark on a press tour, from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her submissive son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill) to The Daily Rip, a lively morning show that moderated by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). There are only six months left before the comet hits. And trying to get featured on the 24 hour news circus and grab the attention of the social media obsessed population before it’s all doomed turns out to be shockingly comical. What do you have to do to make the world look up?

Don’t look up, in which Matthew Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Gina Gershon, Ron Perlman, Melanie Lynskey, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande and Himesh Patel also play, will be published on December 24th on Netflix. Before that, however, the film will be able to be seen in Swiss cinemas: on December 9, 2021, the film will also be shown exclusively on the big screens in Switzerland.




