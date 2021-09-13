Fake News Sends Litecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum On Roller Coaster Ride By Investing.com







Investing.com – initially exploded by more than 27 percent in a matter of minutes on Monday. The reason was the message that Walmart (NYSE 🙂 had accepted the cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Litecoin even posted a tweet on its verified Twitter channel.

However, this was quickly deleted, not least because of it Speculation announced that the news could be fake news.

Meanwhile, a Walmart spokesman has confirmed that the press release is not authentic, as CNBC reported.

The press release initially stated that Walmart – the largest retailer in the United States – would accept Litecoin as a means of payment for its customers.

In addition to Litecoin, other cryptocurrencies also saw strong gains initially: jumped over $ 46,000 and Cardanos and Ethereums recovered from their daily lows. With Walmart’s denial, these interim profits have now been completely surrendered.







