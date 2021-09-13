Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsFake News Sends Litecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum On Roller Coaster Ride By...
News

Fake News Sends Litecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum On Roller Coaster Ride By Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
0
81






Investing.com – initially exploded by more than 27 percent in a matter of minutes on Monday. The reason was the message that Walmart (NYSE 🙂 had accepted the cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Litecoin even posted a tweet on its verified Twitter channel.

However, this was quickly deleted, not least because of it Speculation announced that the news could be fake news.

Meanwhile, a Walmart spokesman has confirmed that the press release is not authentic, as CNBC reported.

The press release initially stated that Walmart – the largest retailer in the United States – would accept Litecoin as a means of payment for its customers.

In addition to Litecoin, other cryptocurrencies also saw strong gains initially: jumped over $ 46,000 and Cardanos and Ethereums recovered from their daily lows. With Walmart’s denial, these interim profits have now been completely surrendered.




Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleAgainifer? Speculation about the love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is increasing
Next articleWhy BioNTech and Moderna are falling and AMC is rising
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv