Fake News Sends Litecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum On Roller Coaster Ride By Investing.com

Investing.com – initially exploded by more than 27 percent in a matter of minutes on Monday. The reason was the message that Walmart (NYSE 🙂 had accepted the cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Litecoin even posted a tweet on its verified Twitter channel.
However, this was quickly deleted, not least because of it Speculation announced that the news could be fake news.
Meanwhile, a Walmart spokesman has confirmed that the press release is not authentic, as CNBC reported.
The press release initially stated that Walmart – the largest retailer in the United States – would accept Litecoin as a means of payment for its customers.
In addition to Litecoin, other cryptocurrencies also saw strong gains initially: jumped over $ 46,000 and Cardanos and Ethereums recovered from their daily lows. With Walmart’s denial, these interim profits have now been completely surrendered.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.