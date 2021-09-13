Exclusive streaming documentary shows Daniel Craig’s last 007 moment

Daniel Craig is James Bond! No other actor, not even the two big icons of the role, Sean Connery and Roger Moore, has been active as long as 007 as Daniel Craig. In 2005 he was first announced for “Casino Royale”, On September 30, 2021, his fifth and final theatrical appearance will start as a double-zero agent. Craig can look back on a proud Bond career: He is popular with fans and the general public like no other Bond before him. But that was not always so. the new documentary “Being James Bond”, which can be seen free of charge on the Apple TV app until October 7, 2021, recalls how controversial the “blonde Bond” was at the beginning of his career. The documentary takes 45 minutes from the off moderated by Daniel Craig himself and the 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, through the five films of his era – and shows Craig’s last moment in the legendary role even before the cinema release of “No Time to Die”.

Trailer for “Being James Bond”.

“Blonde Bond”: Daniel Craig didn’t have it easy

The first few minutes of the documentary in particular seem surreal today. Craig, Broccoli and Wilson remember 2005 when Daniel Craig was first introduced to the press. For months gossip magazines worked on him: He is “too small”, “in a bad mood” and especially of course: blonde. A reproach that Broccoli comments with incomprehension: “Wasn’t Roger Moore blond?”, She asks in the documentary.

IMAGO / PanoramiC They can be heard alongside Craig in “Being James Bond”: 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli (here at the world premiere of “Skyfall”). As a particular debacle, she remembers how Craig was introduced. The military took him across the Thames by speedboat. The only problem: For safety reasons, Craig had to wear a life jacket over the suit. Of the Ridicule of the press followed in no time at all. “New Bond Can’t Swim”it was said maliciously. A silly accusation, finds Wilson even today: “You criticized him without having seen the film. It hadn’t been shot with him for a second.” The documentary also immediately shows why Craig got the role. Broccoli has long been a fan of his work, considered him the “most charismatic person in the world”. For the very first time, fans will get a screen test with Craig in “Being James Bond”, in which he was previously directed by “Casino Royale” Martin Campbell gets instructions! It becomes visible: everyone involved was enthusiastic about him from the start.

No bond has ever had so much say

Paramount Pictures Before Bond, Daniel Craig attracted attention in supporting roles – for example in “Munich”, directed by Steven Spielberg. Craig says he was initially reluctant to take on the role. Different from its predecessor Pierce Brosnan, who was already famous as “Remington Steele” before his 007 debut, Craig came from the art film corner, had only played minor supporting roles in blockbusters like “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” or “Munich”. “If I do it, then I want to do it my way,” he is reported to have told Broccoli. She agreed.

Eon Productions Ltd / Danjaq LLC He was initially viewed critically, but on screen Daniel Craig won everyone’s hearts as James Bond 007.





From his first film on, Craig was given a large say. He is said to have discussed a lot with Campbell at “Casino Royale”, some of his decisions turned out to be spot on. In the famous scene in which Bond his great love Vesper (played by Eva Green) finds himself sitting in the shower disturbed, it was originally written in the script that Vesper was in his underwear. Craig decided she should wear her evening wear instead. So it looked more real – and the scene became a milestone in the series. “Casino Royale” silenced all Craig critics and was considered a phenomenal success. With the successor “A Quantum of Consolation” the makers were less fortunate. Due to a scriptwriters’ strike in 2007/2008, the Shooting without a finished plot kick off. “We couldn’t beat Casino Royale. We wanted to, but we couldn’t,” said Craig. Wilson adds, “We didn’t tell Bond’s journey well. The film lacked focus.”

Despite injuries: Craig kept fighting

Eon Productions Ltd / Danjaq LLC Critics, viewers and fans agree: “Skyfall” is not only the best Bond film with Daniel Craig, but also one of the best films in the series. Amazing honest insights so give the makers of the films. They reveal that Daniel Craig himself is absolutely his friend Sam Mendes wanted to be in the director’s chair for the third Bond film “Skyfall” – and then did a lot of persuading to keep him on board for the successor “Specter”. the Documentary shows how Craig brought his own humor into the filmshow he helped with the replacement of legendary roles like Q or Miss Moneypenny – and how emotional the day of shooting was on which Judi Dench shot the death scene of her M for “Skyfall”. The scenes, the Craigs, turn out to be astonishing Affinity for action showed. The sporty Briton does many of the fight and stunt scenes himself – at a high price. In “Casino Royale” he lost two teeth, in “A Quantum of Consolation” a muscle tore in his shoulder. On the set of “Specter” he injured his knee. “We could have interrupted nine months, but I kept shooting”he says. Despite his serious injury, he continued to film the fight scenes himself – and was proud when his leg healed faster than expected. “Nine months is probably the case for 23-year-old athletes – not for older men with a lot of life experience,” he jokes in “Being James Bond”.

His last 007 moment in No Time To Die

Eon Productions Limited / Danjaq LLC / Universal Pictures Exit in style: Daniel Craig says goodbye to his star role in “No Time to Die”! With his fifth Bond film “No Time to Die”, his 007 career will come to an end. “The story has not yet been told” are the words with which Barbara Broccoli convinced him to return. Of course, you don’t see that much of the new film in the documentary, but there is a particularly emotional moment: the very last scene that Craig shot for the film. His last few seconds in front of the camera as 007. He runs side by side with the Swedish actor David Dencik, who will have a supporting role in “No Time to Die”, down an alley. The camera looks after them, then Craig runs out of the picture on the right. In the movie, that’s likely to happen in the middle of a chase – for Craig, it was his last run as James Bond. Shortly afterwards he said on set with tears in his eyes in front of the assembled team: “It was one of the greatest honors of my life to have worked with you every day.” “Being James Bond” is a declaration of love to 007, to Daniel Craig and to an era that lasted 16 years. It is a must for fans – it can be found free of charge in the Apple TV app until October 7th, and it was staged by Baillie Walsh.