Emotional words of your family for their birthday

Khloé Kardashian celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday (June 27th). The reality TV star has already received congratulations from two family members, mother Kris Jenner (65) and sister Kim Kardashian (40). Both women congratulated the 37-year-old with loving words on Instagram. Kris Jenner wrote: “You are one of the most remarkable people I have ever met and I am so proud to be your mom!” She has “never met someone who is so helpful, positive, loving, friendly and generous”. Khloé was “so patient with all of us, especially with all of True’s cousins”. True (3) is the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and on-off friend Tristan Thompson (30). The two are said to have separated for the third time a few weeks ago.

“You support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of that you make the best cinnamon rolls I’ve ever eaten!” Continued Kris Jenner. She also posted a series of photos showing Khloé as a child, adolescent and with her family, among other things. In the comments, her daughter thanked her for the “wonderful news”.

Sister Kim Kardashian also insisted on sending personal congratulations to Khloé. To several photos that show the siblings together, she wrote: “Happy birthday!” Khloé has “the biggest heart” and takes care of everyone around her. “You are a light in my life and for everyone around you”. Kim Kardashian could “not put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister”. There is “nobody I would rather have by my side in this life”. Khloé Kardashian was touched in the comments: “Such a sweet message! Thank you!”

