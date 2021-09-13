Emma Amour: “I allowed him to have sex with someone else when he was drunk …”

Dear Emma

My boyfriend and I have been arguing every time we go out for a few weeks. The reason is actually just as stupid as it is ridiculous (in my eyes): We were drunk and discussed what else we want to experience sexually. And then he said he would like to have sex with a complete stranger because he has never had an ONS.

And I, as drunk as I was, thought it was really great at the moment, because he talks so openly about his wishes to me and blah blah blah and suddenly the idea didn’t seem so bad to me in the foggy moment. And that’s when I agreed to the project. And now the fool actually insists he can have sex with someone else!

Because I said YES drunk, he should be allowed to cheat on me now – I would have allowed it – so his argumentation. I mean hello? Hackts ?!

Perhaps it will be of use to him if I show him the answer to this question from you and he will finally give him peace of mind. And if not, he can break up with me and have as many ONS as he wants.

PS: Of course, he never wants to talk about it soberly and never even starts with it.

Warm wishes,

Anouk