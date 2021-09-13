Emily Blunt: Asked about the infidelity of her ex Michael Bublé

Over and over! “They are no longer a couple”, confirmed Michael Bublès Management seven years ago. The relationship between the attractive actress Emily Blunt (32) and the cuddly singer Michael Bublè (40) had lasted three years, but in the end he is said to have betrayed her bitterly, reports the news site “Daily Mail”.

Today both of them are in a new relationship. Emily has been with the American actor for six years John Krasinski (35) happy and Michael got with the Argentine model Luisana Lopilato (28) started a family.

Emily Blunt is actually always quite covered about her private life, but the famous radio presenter Howard Stern (61) she said in an interview a little squeezed. “I’m not so sure whether it was perfect with him”the British-born confessed. As “hellomagazine.com” reports, she is said to have smiled.









But Stern did not give up and even spoke to her about the rumors that Bublè had cheated on her. “I dont know. It’s complicated”she revealed. “Now I’m blushing because I never talk about it. I don’t want to talk about it either. “

Late repentance?

Bublè himself confessed that he had made mistakes. In an interview on Canadian television, he said, according to hellomagazine.com, that he was an “idiot” in his past relationship. While he doesn’t explicitly mention Emily, he speaks openly about his bad behavior: “I was careless and inconsiderate with the hearts of the women I was with”said the cuddly singer.

Well, better late repentance than never …

