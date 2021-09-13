Emily Blunt: 15 facts about the actress

15 things you need to know about Emily Blunt

by Bernd Teichmann



Emily Blunt is currently playing an FBI agent in the thriller “Sicario”. 15 facts about the British actress. By Bernd Teichmann

• In her new film, the excellent thriller “Sicario”, Emily becomes the pawn of the FBI agent in a dubious secret service operation against a Mexican drug cartel.

• She is the second of four children of teacher and former actress Janice Dixon and lawyer Oliver Simon Peter Blunt. Born on February 23, 1983 in Roehampton, South West London.

• Her uncle Crispin Blunt is a Conservative MP in the UK Parliament.

• Her older sister Felicity is married to actress Stanley Tucci.

• Emily stuttered from the age of seven. Neither hours with the speech therapist nor relaxation courses helped. One of her teachers in the acting class had an idea: “How about you speak your next role in the school play with an accent?” Emily recalls, “I was able to distance myself from myself through this character. It was so liberating that I stopped stuttering as soon as I took the stage. A real miracle.”

• In 2005 Emily’s acting career began to take off. In the same year James Blunt released his hit single “You’re Beautiful”. As a result, people kept asking her for concert tickets to see her brother live. Emily: “He’s definitely not my brother.” • From 2005 to 2008 Emily was in a relationship with the Canadian jazz singer Michael Bublé.

• His hit “Everything” is inspired by her.

• She also sang with him. The beautiful voice at the end of the song “Me and Mrs. Jones” is hers.









• Emily has been nominated for a Golden Globe five times. In 2006 she won it for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie for “Gideon’s Daughter”.

• She has been with the US actor John Krasinski since 2008, and they got married on July 10, 2010 – in the villa on Lake Como of their mutual friend George Clooney. Daughter Hazel was born on February 16, 2014.

• In 2011 Emily became the new face for the Yves Saint Laurent fragrance “Opium”: In the commercial, she even has a leopard at her feet:

• Here’s what she says: “It’s not that when people see me they say, ‘Oh, my God, you’re Emily Blunt!” Prada “? ‘ I’m still often defined by that, but it’s okay. “

• This is what others say: “She’s a pretty impressive, deep person. And very clever with her roles. She worked extremely hard to get where she is today.” (Susie Figgis, casting director for her film “Young Victoria”)

• Emily Blunt for beginners:

“Boudica” (2003)

“My Summer of Love” (2004)

“Gideon’s Daughter” (2005)

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

“Young Victoria” (2009)

“Sicario” (2015)