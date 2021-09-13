Dwayne Johnson ensures plenty of action in the “Jungle Cruise” trailer · KINO.de

The comparison was already obvious before, but now there should be no more doubts: Dwayne Johnson will receive his own “Pirates of the Caribbean” together with Emily Blunt!

“Pirates of the Caribbean 6” is actually in the works, but it will mark a turning point for the popular pirate franchise. In the meantime, fans can expect an apparently adequate alternative anyway: “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. At least that’s what the second trailer that has now been released proves:

“Jungle Cruise” suggested a comparison with “Pirates of the Caribbean”, after all, the film is also based on an attraction from Disney World. The audience can obviously look forward to a fun adventure with plenty of action.

“Pirates of the Caribbean 2.0”: This is why “Jungle Cruise” is so similar to the pirate series

But the parallels still don’t stop there: “Jungle Cruise” also takes place in a bygone historical epoch (only at the beginning of the 20th century), in a tropical setting and includes the search for a mystical, legendary element (a tree that promises enormous healing possibilities) and also supernatural opponents await the heroes (one looks like a beehive after all).

Disney is likely to build on the formula that “Pirates of the Caribbean” has already brought to five movies to date. One (or even more) sequels to “Jungle Cruise” should be planned, now of course only the success has to play along. In addition to the promising approach, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt could be the necessary crowd pullers. Whereby our highlight in the trailer is clearly her opponent: the German Prince Joachim, played by Jesse Plemons. Already in “Game Night” he proved that he likes eccentric characters and his appearance in “Jungle Cruise” seems to go exactly in this amusingly bizarre direction.

It won’t be long before we can convince ourselves of the qualities of a Jesse Plemons: “Jungle Cruise” starts on July 29, 2021 in German cinemas and at the same time in VIP access at Disney +.

