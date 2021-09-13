Disney Plus: When will the 2021 blockbusters be available?

- “The Last Duel,” US theatrical release on October 15, 2021
- “Ron Goes Wrong”, US theatrical release on October 22, 2021
- “Eternals” will hit theaters on November 5, 2021
- “West Side Story,” US theatrical release on December 10, 2021
- “The King’s Man – The Beginning”, will be released in US theaters on December 22, 2021
In Germany, new films usually appear on Thursdays, usually a day earlier or later than in the United States. It is likely that Disney will use the US data as a guide when approving the films for its streaming service.
The Last Duel: On Disney Plus in November 2021
The film “The Last Duel” is set in 14th century France. Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), wife of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) claims to have been raped by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). The knight play based on the book “The Last Duel – A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France” by US author Eric Jager ends in a struggle for life and death – and God’s grace. “The Last Duel” will be released on October 14, 2021 in German cinemas and on November 29, 2021 at the earliest on Disney Plus.
Ron Goes Wrong: On Disney Plus in December 2021
The animation film from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation revolves around Barney, a middle school student who has no social connection. The new “best friend out of the box” – a small robot – is supposed to help. However, the mechanical friend by the name of Ron has some malfunctions that lead to an action-packed adventure. “Ron goes wrong” appears on October 21, 2021 in German cinemas and on December 6, 2021 at the earliest on Disney Plus.
Eternals: On Disney Plus in December 2021
Encanto: On Disney Plus in December 2021
“Encanto” by Walt Disney Animation Studios is about Mirabel – who, unlike her family members, has no magical abilities. However, she discovers that her family’s magic is in danger and embarks on a wild adventure in the Latin American jungle. “Encanto” will probably be released on November 25, 2021 in Germany and on December 24, 2021 on Disney Plus.
West Side Story: On Disney Plus in January 2022
Steven Spielberg is rewriting the classic together with Tony Kushner. It’s all about bitter street rivalries and a young love in New York City in 1957. “West Side Story” appears on December 9, 2021 in German cinemas and on January 24, 2022 at the earliest on Disney Plus.
The King’s Man – The Beginning: In February 2022 on Disney Plus
Criminals unite to bring about World War I that is said to cost millions of lives. To protect the world from total devastation, the secret service King’s Man is founded. Also participating are Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford, Harris Dickinson as Conrad, Daniel Brühl as Felix Yusupov and Liam Neeson as General Herbert Kitchener. “The King’s Man – The Beginning” will be released on December 22, 2021 in German cinemas and on February 3, 2022 at the earliest on Disney Plus.