Disney Plus: When will the 2021 blockbusters be available?

The upcoming films should run exclusively in the movie theaters for at least 45 days before Disney integrates the works into the media library of the streaming service Disney Plus. There is one exception, however – the animation adventure “Encanto” appears on offer after just 30 days. The film forge would like to give subscribers a little Christmas present, they say. “Encanto” premieres on November 24th, 2021 and will therefore be released on December 24th, 2021 on Disney Plus. The film company recently hit the headlines because of a legal dispute with actress Scarlett Johansson. The actress from “Black Widow” felt cheated of her participation in the cinema revenues due to the simultaneous start in the cinema and on Disney Plus. With the new regulation, the film company may avoid similar conflicts. Disney confirmed the following films, among others, to which the new regulation applies:

“The Last Duel,” US theatrical release on October 15, 2021

“Ron Goes Wrong”, US theatrical release on October 22, 2021

“Eternals” will hit theaters on November 5, 2021

“West Side Story,” US theatrical release on December 10, 2021

“The King’s Man – The Beginning”, will be released in US theaters on December 22, 2021

In Germany, new films usually appear on Thursdays, usually a day earlier or later than in the United States. It is likely that Disney will use the US data as a guide when approving the films for its streaming service.

The Last Duel: On Disney Plus in November 2021

The film “The Last Duel” is set in 14th century France. Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), wife of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) claims to have been raped by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). The knight play based on the book “The Last Duel – A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France” by US author Eric Jager ends in a struggle for life and death – and God’s grace. “The Last Duel” will be released on October 14, 2021 in German cinemas and on November 29, 2021 at the earliest on Disney Plus.

Ron Goes Wrong: On Disney Plus in December 2021

The animation film from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation revolves around Barney, a middle school student who has no social connection. The new “best friend out of the box” – a small robot – is supposed to help. However, the mechanical friend by the name of Ron has some malfunctions that lead to an action-packed adventure. “Ron goes wrong” appears on October 21, 2021 in German cinemas and on December 6, 2021 at the earliest on Disney Plus.

Book a Disney Plus annual subscription and save around 16 percent

Eternals: On Disney Plus in December 2021

Marvel’s “Eternals” is all about an ancient alien race that has always protected people from the alien devaints. The film is based on “Avengers – Endgame”. Angelina Jolie (Thena), Gemma Chan (Sersi) and Richard Madden (Ikaris) embody the Eternals. The new Marvel movie will be released on November 3, 2021 in German cinemas and on December 20, 2021 at the earliest on Disney Plus.

Encanto: On Disney Plus in December 2021

“Encanto” by Walt Disney Animation Studios is about Mirabel – who, unlike her family members, has no magical abilities. However, she discovers that her family’s magic is in danger and embarks on a wild adventure in the Latin American jungle. “Encanto” will probably be released on November 25, 2021 in Germany and on December 24, 2021 on Disney Plus.

West Side Story: On Disney Plus in January 2022

Steven Spielberg is rewriting the classic together with Tony Kushner. It’s all about bitter street rivalries and a young love in New York City in 1957. “West Side Story” appears on December 9, 2021 in German cinemas and on January 24, 2022 at the earliest on Disney Plus.

The King’s Man – The Beginning: In February 2022 on Disney Plus

Criminals unite to bring about World War I that is said to cost millions of lives. To protect the world from total devastation, the secret service King’s Man is founded. Also participating are Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford, Harris Dickinson as Conrad, Daniel Brühl as Felix Yusupov and Liam Neeson as General Herbert Kitchener. “The King’s Man – The Beginning” will be released on December 22, 2021 in German cinemas and on February 3, 2022 at the earliest on Disney Plus.