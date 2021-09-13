Dietmar Wunder is the guest on Tuesday

Full pot service daily. This is what the magazine, which starts Monday to Friday morning at 9:05 a.m. and broadcasts live from Düsseldorf on ZDF until 10.30 a.m., is committed to this. In the meantime, the format, which has been around for over 20 years, is a real long-runner in the ZDF landscape.

>> Ex- “Volle Kanne” moderator Ingo Nommsen on Corona illness: “Almost carried away” <<

Next broadcast: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 9:05 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The guest on Tuesday at “Volle Kanne”: Dietmar Wunder

Anyone who likes Adam Sandler films knows Dietmar Wunder. He is the German voice of the Hollywood star. Dietmar Wunder is a guest at “Volle Kanne” on Tuesday. He also plays his part in the new Bond film – he can be heard as the voice of leading actor Daniel Craig. That will certainly also be an issue with “Volle Kanne”.

The guest on Monday at “Volle Kanne”: Philipp Moog

Actor and voice actor Philipp Moog is a guest in the TV studio of “Volle Kanne” on Monday. You know his voice from several Hollywood films. He lends his voice to the stars Ewan McGregor (Star Wars) and Owen Wilson regularly for the German versions. He also dubbed Neill Patrick Harris on the Big Bang Theory series. Now he’s published a novel. He wrote on “Anderwelt” for eight years.

The “Volle Kanne” guests of the week at a glance:

“Volle Kanne” on TV, stream and in the media library

The service magazine usually runs Monday to Friday from 9:05 am to 10:30 am on "ZDF" on free TV, but it can also be streamed live on the Internet. A repetition of the breakfast magazine will not be broadcast on television, but past episodes can still be viewed in the ZDF media library for up to a month after being broadcast.









“Volle Kanne” since 1999 – an overview of all sections of the service magazine

The breakfast magazine is particularly popular because of its diverse and interesting sections: In addition to health tips from Günter Gerhardt and recipe ideas and cooking instructions from Armin Roßmeier, (top) topics in the areas of law, family, work, finances and health are covered again and again. Do-it-yourselfers and professionals can be inspired by Elmar Mais’ gardening and living ideas.

Also popular is the “Oh, so!” Column, which brings together the most important topics for consumers every Friday. The related category “Oh, what ?!”, on the other hand, deals with the latest stories or rumors about celebrities from all over the world on a daily basis. Society expert Patricia von der Heyde scrutinizes particularly explosive gossip topics.

But the “Volle Kanne” viewers can also get active with the prominent “breakfast guest” by asking the invited celebrity questions about himself, his job or other exciting topics.

These are the “Volle Kanne” moderators

Nadine Kruger

Nadine Krüger has moderated the breakfast magazine “Volle Kanne” since 2009. This format was by no means new to her in 2009, as the presenter was in front of the camera for SAT1 “Breakfast TV” in 2007. Nadine Krüger also tried her hand at roles in various television series as an actress.