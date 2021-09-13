Constance Wu (“Fresh Off the Boat”) alongside Chris Pratt in “The Terminal List” – fernsehserien.de

The plot follows Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt), whose entire unit is lured into a deadly ambush on a secret mission. Reece then returns to his family changed. He is plagued by memories, some of which contradict each other and raise questions about his own complicity in the tragedy. Over time, however, it becomes clear that dark forces are working against Reece, threatening not only his life, but the life of his family as well. In his campaign of revenge he is supported by his friend, the ex-Navy SEAL and CIA employee Ben Edwards (Kitsch), with secret and explosive documents.

Constance Wu takes on the role of Katie Buranek, a journalist and war correspondent who is not afraid to report on combat missions in life-threatening situations. The former employee of a renowned news agency is now at the crossroads of her career. When she learns of the case of Navy SEAL James Reece, she sets out to find the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he is fighting.









The thriller series is adapted by author and showrunner David DiGilio (“Strange Angel”). Antoine Fuqua (“The Equalizer” films, “Training Day”) directs the series, who together with DiGilio and Chris Pratt also produces the series for Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media.

The Taiwanese-American actress Constance Wu is best known for the series “Fresh Off the Boat” and starred in the award-winning film “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) by director Jon M. Chu, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination . She can soon be seen in the anthology series “Solos” alongside Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video (as reported by fernsehserien.de).