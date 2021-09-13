Coinbase after Ripple and Uniswap in the sights of the US stock exchange regulator – Block-Builders.de





The US crypto exchange Coinbase is preparing for a lot of trouble with the SEC. Observers recognize that the SEC’s actions are also rigorous with regard to Ripple and Uniswap.

When the head of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, spoke in detail a few days ago on Twitter, he must have taken into account the explosiveness of his statements. Because Armstrong basically accuses the powerful US stock exchange regulator SEC of hindering innovations and threatening Coinbase with lawsuits for no reason.

Coinbase has been listed on the stock exchange since April and, according to Armstrong, has been fine-tuning an offer for months with which customers should earn attractive interest rates for deposits in the stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). But the SEC refuses any constructive dialogue on how this offer can be designed in accordance with the law. Instead, the SEC announced it would go to court if Coinbase rolled out its offer.

According to experts, Armstrong stabbed a wasp’s nest with his high-profile statements. Because the SEC is anything but snuggly with the crypto industry in 2021. In the ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the SEC shows no signs of willingness to compromise and has effectively been blocking the US business with XRP for nine months. In addition, it was announced at the beginning of September that the SEC is conducting preliminary investigations against Uniswap (UNI) and intends to give up regulatory reluctance towards the DeFi division. With Coinbase, Ripple and Uniswap, three heavyweights in the crypto industry would be in conflict with the SEC at the same time. Some had hoped that with the replacement of the head of the SEC by Gary Gensler, there would be more realism towards the modern age.









Armstrong now quotes Gary Gensler with relish from his application speech. Under his leadership, the SEC should guarantee business clarity and guidance. But he himself, Armstrong, was not able to get an appointment with Gensler or other SEC representatives. Coinbase had proactively approached the SEC, according to Armstrong, and had also answered additional questions about the new financial product and corporate governance. But the only thing that emerged from this was the SEC’s threat of legal action without any argument. Armstrong sees the Coinbase lending business with USDC, which is already advertised here, as a completely normal process. In fact, such offers have long been commonplace at other crypto exchanges. And the infamous Howey test, which circles the jurisdiction of the SEC, does not work in a lending business either.

Conclusion: US crypto industry at odds with the SEC

Armstrong concludes that Coinbase may have to prepare for a lawsuit with the SEC for legal clarity. Ripple boss Brad Garlinghouse then (cynically) welcomes him to the party and even the direct Coinbase competitor Kraken is signaling solidarity. In any case, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell is standing up Twitter behind Armstrong and Coinbase. The SEC prefers the classic banking system and hinders the crypto industry. Powell makes a crucial detail clear: Coinbase wants to offer four percent annual interest on the USDC stablecoin and is aggressively promoting it by guaranteeing eight times more interest than banks.

Now, from the SEC’s perspective, the three cases of Ripple, Uniswap and Coinbase are certainly too different to simply be lumped together. But it doesn’t bode well if the SEC under boss Gary Gensler is always power-conscious and aggressively seeking legal action. In any case, Armstrong comments for Coinbase: “Regulation through litigation should be the last resort for the SEC, not the first.” It is unlikely that this will induce the SEC to rethink. Further duels are looming between the SEC and the crypto industry in the USA.

