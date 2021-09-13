Chris Pratt: Series with brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger have recently become not only brothers-in-law, but also colleagues. Together they shoot an Amazon series.

Actor and producer Chris Pratt (41, “Passengers”) apparently relies on family ties for his latest project. For the Amazon thriller series “The Terminal List” he is said to have brought his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger (27) on board, according to the US industry website “Deadline”. The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger (73, “Terminator”) and brother of Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (31) should therefore play a recurring key role in the series.









Other well-known names in the cast



What is “The Terminal List” about? The story is based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr and tells of a man named James Reece (Pratt) who was ambushed with his Navy Seals force during a high-risk covert mission. When he returns to his family, he is plagued by conflicting memories of the mission. Was he to blame? Or is there something bigger behind it? Reece discovers that dark forces are working against him.

Schwarzenegger will play Donny Mitchell, the youngest member of Reeces’ troupe. According to the report, Constance Wu (39, “Hustlers”), Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough (31), Taylor Kitsch (39) and Jeanne Tripplehorn (57, “Basic Instinct”) are also involved. Antoine Fuqua (55, “The Equalizer”) is directing.

