Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsChris Pratt in "Thor 4": The Marvel Sequel Will Be One
News

Chris Pratt in “Thor 4”: The Marvel Sequel Will Be One

By Vimal Kumar
0
46




For “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Chris Hemsworth as the old and Natalie Portman as the new Thor get reinforcements from other Marvel films, because Chris Pratt as Star-Lord from “Guardians of the Galaxy” is also there.

So far, some details about “Thor: Love and Thunder” are known, but not how they come together in the end. One question, for example, is how the ending of “Avengers: Endgame” plays a role in that (Attention, spoilers) Thor goes out together with the “Guardians of the Galaxy”. But that at least one Guardian in the 4. “Thor” movie is safe now that Chris Pratt is part of the cast.

"WandaVision": Does the trailer already reveal the full story of the Marvel Disney + series? VOD

“WandaVision”: Disney + highlight will not start until 2021

“Black Widow”, “The Falcon the and Winter Soldier”, … Read more “




Thor and the “Asgardians of the Galaxy”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt will also be in the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, which will take place in the January in Australia start. Pratt played as “Star-Lord” the leader of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” in their two films as well as “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

Other previously known actors are from previous “Thor” films – with one exception: Christian Bale is one of the newcomers in an as yet unnamed role. Natalie Portman gets another lead role as Jane Foster – this time she takes over Thor’s powers. From “Thor: Ragnarok” both Tessa Thompson as “Valkyrie” and director Taika Waititi as “Korg” are there again.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently for February 2022 scheduled. There is no official start date for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” as director James Gunn is initially shooting “The Suicide Squad” for Warner Bros.


Previous articlePrice target: 100,000 US dollars: Standard Chartered predicts the Bitcoin price will double by 2022 | news
Next articleEmma Stone: She’s back in “Cruella” sequel
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv