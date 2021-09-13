Chris Pratt in “Thor 4”: The Marvel Sequel Will Be One

So far, some details about “Thor: Love and Thunder” are known, but not how they come together in the end. One question, for example, is how the ending of “Avengers: Endgame” plays a role in that (Attention, spoilers) Thor goes out together with the “Guardians of the Galaxy”. But that at least one Guardian in the 4. “Thor” movie is safe now that Chris Pratt is part of the cast.

Thor and the “Asgardians of the Galaxy”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt will also be in the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, which will take place in the January in Australia start. Pratt played as “Star-Lord” the leader of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” in their two films as well as “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

Other previously known actors are from previous “Thor” films – with one exception: Christian Bale is one of the newcomers in an as yet unnamed role. Natalie Portman gets another lead role as Jane Foster – this time she takes over Thor’s powers. From “Thor: Ragnarok” both Tessa Thompson as “Valkyrie” and director Taika Waititi as “Korg” are there again.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently for February 2022 scheduled. There is no official start date for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” as director James Gunn is initially shooting “The Suicide Squad” for Warner Bros.