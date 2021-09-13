CDU motivates itself in front of Triell with a Hollywood clip

For the CDU, the polls shortly before the election do not look very rosy. In order to join forces in the final spurt of the election campaign, the party motivates itself with a clip from “Wolf of Wall Street”.

On Sunday evening, Armin Laschet had an exchange of blows with his opponent Olaf Scholz from the SPD and Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock in the second TV debate before the federal election. The CDU candidate was aggressive and blew the final spurt in the election campaign.

Press officer posts video – and deletes it again

Even with his party colleagues, the signs are apparently on attack. In the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin, the headquarters of the CDU, a motivational video from the Hollywood film “Wolf of Wall Street” was shown to employees and supporters of the CDU on the evening of the TV triell.

The press spokesman for the Saxon CDU, Paul Schäfer, posted the filmed clip, but deleted it a short time later. “Vice” journalist Felix Dachsel had already saved the tweet and shared it in turn.









In the film, actor Leonardo DiCaprio portrays stock trader and fraudster Jordan Belfort, who brought millions of dollars to retail investors on Wall Street in the late 1980s.

“Smurfed out, dear Olaf!”

In the excerpt shown, Belfort motivates its employees to commit criminal acts with a speech. The video is underlaid with subtitles, which should prepare the CDU election campaigners for the last two weeks before the federal election. “And on September 26th it says: Smurfed, dear Olaf!” can be read there among other things.

The CDU’s motivational tactics are not particularly well received by Twitter users. In particular, the fact that the party is motivated by a fraudster’s speech has met with criticism. “So the party thinks a fraudster is great who brought small investors $ 200 million,” says blogger Thomas Knüwer, commenting on the video.