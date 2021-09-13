Cardano Launches Smart Contracts By CoinTelegraph

After hard fork: Cardano introduces smart contracts
On August 12th, it tweeted that the upgrade at Era 290 had been successfully completed. This means that the creation and execution of smart contracts on the public blockchain is now possible for the first time.
Despite this milestone, Cardano points out that the project is still “in its infancy”. In a blog post on the same day it is said that “the mission begins” is only now properly:
Cardano has announced that the Alonzo hard fork has now been fully introduced and thus the eagerly awaited smart contract function has been introduced.
