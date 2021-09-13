Monday, September 13, 2021
Cardano falls by 10% – where is this going to lead? From Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Cardano falls by 10% – where is this going to lead?

Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.3289 on Monday at 10:19 (08:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 10.02%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 13th.

The recent downward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.2799B or 3.74% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.3277 on the bottom and $ 2.5922 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 19.28%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the last 24 hours of trading was $ 8.4848B or 7.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.0316 on the lower and $ 2.8747 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 24.85% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 44,234.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.09%.

on the Investing.com Index, it fell 7.67% to $ 3,179.23.




Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 835.3377B billion or 41.48% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 375.1498B billion or 18.63% of the total market capitalization.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


