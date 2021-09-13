Cardano falls by 10% – where is this going to lead? From Investing.com



Cardano falls by 10% – where is this going to lead?



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.3289 on Monday at 10:19 (08:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 10.02%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 13th.

The recent downward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.2799B or 3.74% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.3277 on the bottom and $ 2.5922 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 19.28%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the last 24 hours of trading was $ 8.4848B or 7.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.0316 on the lower and $ 2.8747 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 24.85% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 44,234.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.09%.

on the Investing.com Index, it fell 7.67% to $ 3,179.23.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 835.3377B billion or 41.48% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 375.1498B billion or 18.63% of the total market capitalization.