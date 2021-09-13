Cameron Diaz: not a marriage crisis after all?

Benji Madden & Cameron Diaz
But not a marriage crisis?
Finally a sign of life from actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. After rumors of a possible marriage crisis, the couple appears turtling on vacation
The rumor mill about Hollywood beauty Cameron Diaz, 45, and the “Good Charlotte” star Benji Madden, 39, has been simmering for a long time. Allegedly, their relationship is supposed to be in dire straits. The reason: Cameron’s desire to have children should not come true. But contrary to the rumors about a marriage crisis, Cameron shows herself turtling with her seven years younger husband on vacation in Italy.
Cameron Diaz and Benji on a love vacation
Cameron and Benji are spending a few relaxing days in Florence – together with film producer David Katzenberg and his wife Stellina. Contrary to all rumors, the two seem to get along really well. In any case, there is no trace of relationship problems in the paparazzi photos. The actress and the rocker strolled through the garden of their luxury hotel, hugging each other tightly. “They are so crazy for one another and you can tell that too.”
Cameron wants a child so badly
Hardly any other couple proves as beautifully as Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden that opposites actually attract. The two have been married for three years. But shortly after the wedding, speculations arose that the Hollywood star was trying in vain to have a child. According to insiders, Cameron is now suffering extremely from it.
