Cameron Diaz: not a marriage crisis after all?

January 27, 2015 Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz certainly do not push themselves into the public eye. At a Lakers basketball game, however, she is drawn to the front row. It is the first event where the two can be seen as a married couple.

Finally a sign of life from actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. After rumors of a possible marriage crisis, the couple appears turtling on vacation

The rumor mill about Hollywood beauty Cameron Diaz, 45, and the “Good Charlotte” star Benji Madden, 39, has been simmering for a long time. Allegedly, their relationship is supposed to be in dire straits. The reason: Cameron’s desire to have children should not come true. But contrary to the rumors about a marriage crisis, Cameron shows herself turtling with her seven years younger husband on vacation in Italy.

Cameron Diaz and Benji on a love vacation



Cameron and Benji are spending a few relaxing days in Florence – together with film producer David Katzenberg and his wife Stellina. Contrary to all rumors, the two seem to get along really well. In any case, there is no trace of relationship problems in the paparazzi photos. The actress and the rocker strolled through the garden of their luxury hotel, hugging each other tightly. “They are so crazy for one another and you can tell that too.”









June 29, 2018

Finally a sign of life from the actress and her rocker: Cameron Diaz is in love with her husband Benji Madden on vacation together in Florence. This intimate photo is taken during her walk in the park. © Ugpix

Cameron wants a child so badly



Hardly any other couple proves as beautifully as Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden that opposites actually attract. The two have been married for three years. But shortly after the wedding, speculations arose that the Hollywood star was trying in vain to have a child. According to insiders, Cameron is now suffering extremely from it.

Rare photo of Benji + Cameron After the birth of their daughter, they are looking for a house



24 images

lso

gala.de