Monday, September 13, 2021
News

Caitlyn Jenner has beef with Jimmy Kimmel

By Arjun Sethi
Jimmy Kimmel, Photo: Imago / Zuma Wire Caitlyn Jenner, Photo: Imago / Cover-Images

06/13/2021 8:51 pm

Caitlyn Jenner is mad at presenter Jimmy Kimmel after he made quite a lot of fun of the transgender trying to run as California’s candidate for governor. Kimmel is said to have even compared her to former President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel made a pretty bad joke when he recently made fun of Caitlyn Jenner on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” after her appearance on the talk show “The View”. She had spoken on the show about her proposed candidacy for governor of California.

Kimmel first referred to her as “Caitlyn Jenner Car-Crashian”, referring to her car accident in 2016 in which she was involved. A woman was killed in the crash after the SUV Jenner was driving pushed her car into oncoming traffic.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
