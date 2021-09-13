Caitlyn Jenner has beef with Jimmy Kimmel

06/13/2021 8:51 pm

Caitlyn Jenner is mad at presenter Jimmy Kimmel after he made quite a lot of fun of the transgender trying to run as California’s candidate for governor. Kimmel is said to have even compared her to former President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel made a pretty bad joke when he recently made fun of Caitlyn Jenner on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” after her appearance on the talk show “The View”. She had spoken on the show about her proposed candidacy for governor of California.

Kimmel first referred to her as “Caitlyn Jenner Car-Crashian”, referring to her car accident in 2016 in which she was involved. A woman was killed in the crash after the SUV Jenner was driving pushed her car into oncoming traffic.

“Donald Trump with wig”

Then Kimmel played a short clip of Jenner on “The View” and called her “Donald Trump with a Caitlyn Jenner wig”. “I mean, the resemblance is amazing,” he scoffed. “They have the same movements.” Kimmel concluded his verbal attack with the words: “There was a lot of nonsense in the interview and she is just trying to attract attention. Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of becoming the next Batman than California Governor. She knows nothing – really little to nothing. “

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w





– Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

She accuses him of transphobia and racism

After the broadcast, the 71-year-old, who was a man in the past Olympic star, let her anger run free on Twitter. She accuses Jimmy Kimmel of transphobia and racism. “Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig,” wrote Jenner. “He obviously thinks that trans women are just men with wigs. Where is the outrage from the left or the LGBT community? “

Jenner calls Kimmel a “hypocrite”

In follow-up tweets Jenner called Kimmel a “hypocrite” because he did not have to fear any consequences when he posed as NBA legend Karl Malone. However, Kimmel apologized for this last year after feeling exposed to a shit storm. Jenner also denounced that on “The Man Show”, Kimmel invited women on the street to touch his crotch and play “Guess what’s in my pants”.

So @jimmykimmel got a pass from the WOKE while he asked women to fondle him in public. His treatment of women is wrong. Disgusting. Vile. pic.twitter.com/DIHUA6ZgC0 – Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner: “His Treatment of Women is Wrong”

“@Jimmykimmel got a free pass from the community for asking women to pet him in public. His treatment of women is wrong. Disgusting. Disgusting, ”wrote Caitlyn Jenner. Kris Jenner’s ex-spouse put an end to the taunts of the host by bringing up an incident from 2013 in which he also had a shit storm over a joke about killing Chinese people.